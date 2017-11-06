Eminem reportedly set to launch new album with ‘massive’ MTV EMAs performance

An 'insider' has spilled the beans on Slim Shady's return

Eminem is set to launch his new album with a ‘massive’ performance at the MTV EMAs, according to one insider source.

‘Revival’, as the record is rumoured to be titled, will get a ‘massive’ airing at London’s SSE Wembley Arena as part of the annual MTV celebration, taking place this year on November 12. The Sun report that Marshall Mathers’ ninth studio LP will be ‘dropped’ at the event. “This is Eminem fully relaunching his career after a few years out and gathering his thoughts. It will be a massive performance,” says the tabloid’s source.

Elsewhere, performances from Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus are being finalised, but “things are still up in the air. All will be revealed on Sunday.” Liam Payne was the latest artist to be confirmed for the event, which will also feature Travis Scott and French Montana, Sean Paul, Anne-Marie, and a collab between Zara Larsson and Clean Bandit, as well as Stormzy, Kesha and Camila Cabello.

Eminem recently slammed Donald Trump in a televised freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

As part of the show’s long-running cypher series, Eminem took the opportunity to perform a rare freestyle. Addressing Trump throughout its entirety, Marshall Mathers took on topics including the NFL protest, America’s recent spate of hurricanes, Trump’s lavish trips to “his golf resorts and his mansions” and more.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line—you’re either for or against,” he raps at one points, “And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: fuck you.”