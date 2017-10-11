Eminem slams Donald Trump in BET Awards freestyle

"Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line"

Eminem has slammed Donald Trump in a new freestyle, performed at last night’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

As part of the show’s long-running cypher series, Eminem took the opportunity to perform a rare freestyle. Addressing Trump throughout its entirety, Marshall Mathers took on topics including the NFL protest, America’s recent spate of hurricanes, Trump’s lavish trips to “his golf resorts and his mansions” and more.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line—you’re either for or against,” he raps at one points, “And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: fuck you.”

Watch the freestyle in full below.

He also directly addressed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been at the centre of the ongoing race row within the sport. “Fuck that, this is for Colin, ball up a fist/And keep that shit balled like Donald the bitch,” Eminem raps. Karpernick responded on Twitter, writing: “I appreciate you @Eminem.”

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 premieres in the UK on Friday 13th October at 9pm on BET.

Eminem recently headlined Reading & Leeds Festivals 2017, closing out the festivals’ main stage in a ‘Fack Trump’ t-shirt.

The rapper was keen to address the American political situation during his Reading set. “So Reading. I’m not about to stand up here and use this fucking stage as a platform to get all political and shit, but this motherfucker Donald Trump – I can’t stand him.”

He then led a call and response with the crowd, saying, “When I say ‘fuck’, you say ‘Trump’: Fuck Trump, Fuck Trump.”