Eminem to headline Glasgow Summer Sessions 2017

Eminem is to headline this year’s Glasgow Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park.

The rapper, who previously headlined the same event back in 2013, will be supported on August 24 by Run The Jewels, Danny Brown and Russ. Tickets go on sale at 10am today (March 10) from the website.

Glasgow Summer Sessions organiser Geoff Ellis said: “We’re delighted to announce that Eminem will be returning to play Glasgow Summer Sessions. His performance at Bellahouston Park in 2013 was spectacular, so I have no doubt this will be one of the gigs of the year. Joining him on the bill are Run The Jewels, Danny Brown and Russ with Glasgow once again taking centre stage as a destination for the world’s biggest artists.”

Eminem was also announced last month as the third and final Reading & Leeds headliner for 2017. This will be Eminem’s third time headlining the festival, having topped the bill previously in 2001 and most recently in 2013.

Fans are now speculating that he could be preparing to drop new material in time for the summer.

Meanwhile, Glasgow will also host a brand new festival called TRNSMT this summer. Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro are set to headline the event at Glasgow Green from July 7-9.