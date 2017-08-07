Eminem’s next album ‘will be released this autumn’

Marshall Mathers is back in the studio...

Eminem is reportedly set to release his ninth album later this year, after previously teasing that he was back in the studio.

The rap icon, who previously released The Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013, will release his latest album this autumn, according to industry insiders HITS Daily Double.

Last year, he claimed that he was working on an album as he dropped ‘Campaign Speech’, an anti-Trump freestyle released during the run-up to the U.S. election.

“Don’t worry, I’m working on an album”, he reassured fans.

Last month, an update on the record was provided by Allen Hughes, who directed Dr Dre documentary ‘The Defiant Ones’.

He said: “Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music.”

Another update came from 2 Chainz, who claimed that he had listened to some of Eminem’s new material.

““He let me hear this song and it was funny”, he said.

“I heard some things in there where his vernacular was 2 Chainz-y. It was crazy.”

Away from music, Eminem is also set to produce new comedy movie Bodied, which follows the story of a university student that writes a controversial thesis on the rap battle scene.

He will also headline Reading & Leeds Festivals at the end of August.