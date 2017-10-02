Eminem’s song royalties are about to go on sale to the public

Want to own a slice of Shady?

Royalties for some of Eminem‘s most famous songs are set to go on sale to the public, after a new deal was established by a production duo who worked with the rap icon on his rise to global fame.

Mark and Jeff Bass, collectively known as the Funky Bass Team, are considered to be two of the most influential figures in Eminem’s career, after initially releasing 1997’s The Slim Shady EP before he signed to Interscope for 1999’s The Slim Shady LP.

The duo, who also produced ‘Without Me’ and ‘Lose Yourself’ are now auctioning all their future earnings from his music released between 1999-2013 after teaming up with a new company called Royalty Flow.

If the move is approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Royalty Flow will reportedly permit investors to buy 150 shares or more at a minimum price of $2,250.

Royalty Exchange has previously offered similar shares for artists including Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, and Ariana Grande, but Eminem’s shares are believed to be the most valuable yet – due to songs such as ‘My Name Is’ and ‘Lose Yourself’.

Describing the deal, Royalty Exchange’s Matthew Smith told Rolling Stone: “If you own any Apple stocks, for instance, it’s exactly the same,”Not only do you potentially get to earn along with Eminem’s catalog, but you also win the ultimate bragging rights to say ‘hey, I own that!’ anytime you hear one of his songs.”

Eminem, meanwhile, returned to the UK last summer after a four year absence for two triumphant shows at Reading & Leeds festivals.