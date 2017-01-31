Emma Watson, Miles Teller ‘raising hell’ with agents after losing ‘La La Land’ roles

Watson and Teller were linked to the film before Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling landed the lead roles.

Emma Watson and Miles Teller are reportedly “raising hell” with their agents after missing out on the lead roles in La La Land.

Both Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have won awards for their performances in the movie-musical from Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, which earned a record-equalling 14 Oscar nominations earlier this month.

However, Watson and Teller were originally lined up for their roles. According to Page Six, Teller was offered $4 million (£3.2 million) to play the male lead, but turned it down because he wanted $6 million (£4.8 million).

The publication also quotes an unnamed source as saying: “Watson was offered the lead female role, but she initially wouldn’t commit. Then she began making all these crazy demands, like rehearsals for the film must be done in London — for a film called La La Land! They jumped through hoops to make it work with her, but she just didn’t feel the film was right for her.”

Neither Watson nor Teller have commented on the report. Teller spoke about leaving La La Land in an interview last year, telling Esquire: “I got a call from my agent, saying, ‘Hey, I just got a call from Lionsgate. Damien told them that he no longer thinks you’re creatively right for the project. He’s moving on without you.'”

Chazelle has previously said Watson and Teller’s casting in the film “didn’t work out”. The film’s music director Marius De Vries recently shared his account of what happened with Watson’s casting in an interview with NME.

“I’d actually started working with her on the vocal process and we’d started singing together,” he recalled. “Then one day she came in and we were really getting on and she said ‘I’m trying out for another project [Beauty And The Beast], would you mind helping me with that as well?’ So I thought that would be good for our bonding process.”

He continued: “So, I helped her sing a couple of Disney songs and packaged up the demos for her and they were sent to the director and then the two projects started to look as if they were going to clash, schedule wise, and she made what must have been a very difficult decision. But she decided that she was better off being Beauty than Mia and so we had to re-think the casting.”

