Entertainment world reacts to Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidency

The Centrist candidate defeated the far right's Marine Le Pen in yesterday's (May 7) second round of voting

Musicians, film stars and famous faces have reacted to the news that the centrist candidate, Emmanuel Macron, has won the French presidency.

Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen – who represented the country’s National Front party – in yesterday’s (May 7) second vote, with the new President securing 66.06% of the popular vote over his rival.

Commentators from the entertainment world took to social media in the wake of last night’s exit polls to register their delight and relief that Macron had secured the presidency. Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh lauded the French working class for “protesting against neoliberalism without supporting fascism,” while Katy Perry declared “power to the people!” upon learning the results.

Captain America actor Chris Evans also added his “congratulations” to France, while Madonna posted a joyous video celebrating Macron’s win.

James Taylor, performing in Boston before a speech by former US President Barack Obama, played a brief version of the French national anthem ‘La Marseillaise’ to celebrate Macron’s win, while London mayor Sadiq Khan congratulated the French people on “choosing hope over fear and unity over division.” See a selection of tweets about the French election below.

The UK will vote in the next general election next month, with the vote set to take place on June 8.