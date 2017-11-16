Emo rapper Lil Peep has died, aged 21

The controversial figure released his debut album this summer

Lil Peep has reportedly died, aged just 21.

The controversial emo rapper (real name Gustav Åhr) found notoriety and fame this year through his sample-heavy, highly-emotional hip-hop tracks, which fused elements of punk, hip-hop and trap. The cause of his death is not yet known.

Lil Peep released his debut album ‘Come Over When You’re Sober (Part One)’ this September following widespread critical interest, with Pitchfork dubbing him “the future of emo” back in January.

As Billboard report, a number of fellow musicians have paid tribute to Lil Peep on social media, while Lil Peep’s manager Chase Ortega responded to the news by tweeting: “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother fuck”.

Fellow rock-influenced rapper Post Malone wrote: “in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it’ll never be the same. i love you bud. forever”

Meanwhile, DJ Marshmallo reported that he was discussing a collaboration with Lil Peep just last week. “I cant even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P. @Lilpeep,” he wrote. “Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man.”