Is this the end of T In The Park? TRNSMT confirms return for 2018

T In The Park looks set to take another year off at least, as TRNSMT Festival confirms that it will be returning in 2018.

T was was marred by problems at its Strathallan Castle site– including one festival-goer being found dead, two teenagers dying of drug-related incidents, a cash machine being stolen, traffic and logistical issues and much more. Last year T confirmed that they’d be ‘taking a break’ in 2017 – before hosting the inaugural alternative event TRNSMT, which saw performances from the likes of Radiohead, Biffy Clyro, Kasabian, London Grammar, The 1975, Belle & Sebastian and many more.

Now, TRNSMT have announced they’ll be back next year – announcing dates as well as putting early bird tickets on sale

“After an incredible first year at Glasgow Green, we are excited to announce that TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green on 6-8 July 2018,” they said in an official statement. “Stay tuned for more information.” When NME asked organisers for a response as to whether T In The Park would be taking place next year, a spokesman said that there was “currently no update” on the future of the event.

Earlier this year, T In The Park organisers revealed that if the festival returns, it will not only been for fans aged 18-years-old and over only, but it will focus more on rock music at the expense of dance and electronic.

“We do events all over Scotland and are always looking at sites but for ‘T in the Park’ specifically, no we are not looking at anywhere else at the moment,” said organiser and chief executive of DF Concerts Geoff Ellis. “We are confident and hopeful but we are still in the throes of looking at everything.”

Adding that the next festival would focus on rock bands instead of electronic dance music because “what we have seen in recent years is more 16 and 17-year-olds going a bit crazy”, Ellis went on: “So let’s make the campsite over 18 going forward.

“It does mean families can’t come to the event like they have done traditionally since 1994. But that is something we have to do.”

Ellis continued: “You do all you can when you are organising an event to try and keep people safe. You work closely with the police and the authorities to try and manage audience behaviour.

“Generally most people do behave themselves, aren’t getting drunk or taking drugs. That’s how most festivals are. But obviously you have issues to deal with and they are at every single nightclub and pub.

“’T in the Park’ has been a rite of passage since 1994 but the core attendance has always been between 18 and 24.”