The Enemy’s Tom Clarke announces ‘We’ll Live & Die In These Towns’ UK anniversary tour

He'll be celebrating 10 years of their debut with an acoustic jaunt

The Enemy‘s Tom Clarke has announced details of a special acoustic UK tour to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album, ‘We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’. See full dates and ticket details below.

The band announced their split last year before a sold out farewell tour, citing lack of support from the media as one of the reasons for their break-up. Frontman Tom Clarke later quit Twitter, blasted ‘jealous and inept’ journalists and revealed his battles with anxiety and depression after articles were published comparing him to ‘a hobbit’.

However, now fans have the chance to see Clarke performing their 2007, No.1, platinum-selling debut solo and acoustic.

“When ‘We’ll Live & Die In These Towns’ was first released in June 2007, I couldn’t have imagined the love that people would have for it,” said frontman Tom Clarke. “Over the years it’s been obvious that for many it’s the defining Enemy album. It would be wrong then to let its tenth anniversary pass without so much as a nod to its importance. That’s why I’m inviting fans to some very intimate shows to celebrate the songs from the debut, stripped back to their bare essentials and played acoustically.

“The idea is to play all of the songs from that first record as they were written acoustically, in an up close and personal environment with the people who love them, as well as playing a few tracks which The Enemy never really performed live because they didn’t fit into the electric sets. These shows will be tiny, so tickets will be extremely limited.”

He continued: “There won’t be another ten year anniversary of ‘We’ll Live & Die In These Town’s and it’s an album that means the world to me, so to go out and play the songs unplugged as they were originally written, feels like the right way to put them to bed. I hope you’ll come along and sing them with me.

Speaking of his solo plans away from The Enemy, he added: “There have been a LOT of people asking about a solo record on the run up to this announcement. I’m writing songs everyday, as I always have, whether I’m ready to turn that into a record and engage with the music industry again I’m really not sure yet, but for now lets just say you never know!…”

See the full upcoming tour dates below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 3 February.

June

17 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

18 – Cardiff, Globe

19 – Bristol, Fleece

21 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

22 – Reading, Sub89

30 – Glasgow, O2 ABC

July

01 – Newcastle, O2 Academy 2

02 – Liverpool, Arts Club

04 – Manchester, Gorilla

06 – London, 02 Academy Islington

O7 – Sheffield, O2 Academy 2