Enter Shikari announce full details of new album ‘The Spark’

Enter Shikari have announced their new album ‘The Spark’.

The album, trailed by the band’s just-released new single ‘Live Outside’, will be released on September 22. It was produced by David Kosten, who has previously worked with the likes of Bat for Lashes and Everything Everything.

“The spark is a new connection, a new beginning,” frontman Rou Reynolds said of the album’ title. “It can be short and insignificant, but it can create something so significant. The spark is that light at the end of the tunnel – when everything seems to be falling apart, but you’re able to see some sort of path out of the dark.”

Check out the album’s track list below:

1. ‘The Spark’

2. ‘The Sights’

3. ‘Live Outside’

4. ‘Take My Country Back’

5. ‘Airfield’

6. ‘Rabble Rouser’

7. ‘Shinrin-yoku’

8. ‘Undercover Agents’

9. ‘The Revolt Of The Atoms’

10. ‘An Ode To Lost Jigsaw Pieces’ (in two movements)

11. ‘The Embers’

Enter Shikari previously released ‘Supercharge’, their huge, Big Narstie-featuring last single, back in May. “In the world there’s just so much division, and music is the best route for that,” Reynolds told NME around the release of that track. “It’s the one thing that brings people together indiscriminately.”

Enter Shikari play a huge UK arena tour later this year – dates for that are as follows:

Thu November 16 2017 – LIVERPOOL Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat November 18 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tue November 21 2017 – MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

Wed November 22 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri November 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace