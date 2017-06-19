Enter Shikari and Big Narstie: ‘An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind – unity is power’

'Music is the one thing that brings people together indiscriminately'

Enter Shikari and Big Narstie have spoken out about their new collaboration and single ‘Supercharge’ – and how music can be used as a tool to heal the division in the world.

While Enter Shikari are currently working on their new album, last month saw the band mark their return by announcing a UK tour and unveiling the surprise team-up with grime star Big Narstie for the one-off single ‘Supercharge’.

“We’ve been aware and fans of Narstie since he did his EP with True Tiger,” Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds told NME. “We got in touch and he came down and he’s one of them old school one-takers. It just all worked out really well. It’s his energy and it’s like nothing else He obviously makes it his own. It’s just perfect.”

Big Narstie added: “If you’ve ever seen some of my old stuff, like my covers of ‘What’s The Story (Brixton Glory)’, and all of the indie stuff like with Oasis and Coldplay, I’m fully into that type of music. The best thing about it is having the opportunity to experience it, and fuck with it in a good way, do you get what I mean? And luckily no better, Enter Shikari, like they’re genuine real rockstars, so it was a good energy.

“They have a message. It’s not just go into a pub and drinking all the time. They try to make songs with meaning, it just gelled man. They’re really good people.

When asked about the meaning of the song ‘Supercharge’, Big Narstie replied: “An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind. It’s all about unity. Unity is power bro, I’m the prime example of it, think about it, you know. My whole career has blown up by genuine people power. No industry fucking special meeting, you get what I mean? Straight genuine people power, and that was done by unity.”

Reynolds added: “Opening that verse with a Gandhi quote just nailed it. I think it’s the same thing that we’ve been doing for a while and Narstie’s been with BDL and in the world there’s just so much division, and music is the best route for that. It’s the one thing that brings people together indiscriminately.”

Enter Shikari’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

Thu November 16 2017 – LIVERPOOL Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat November 18 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tue November 21 2017 – MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

Wed November 22 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri November 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace