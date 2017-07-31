Enter Shikari release new single ‘Live Outside’

News on the band's new album is imminent

Enter Shikari have revealed their new single ‘Live Outside’.

The track received its first play on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show tonight, as her Hottest Record. Frontman Rou Reynolds stated that ‘Live Outside’ found the band embracing a new mentality. “I don’t think that we’ve ever gone in with the mindset that we had this time,” he stated. “This time there was a sound in mind, a focus, a direction. It felt like, ‘Yeah, this is it!'”

“I wanted to focus on melody – a lot of our songs are five songs in one, they flutter all over the place,” Reynolds continued. “This is the start of a new era.”

“Each album is a bit of a progression for us, but we did a tour last year that really impacted us – it was the first time we’ve headlined arenas, and it felt like it changed the game for us. I feel much more confident as a songwriter.”

A typically warped melding of electronics and post-hardcore, the track’s new melodic purpose is perfect for the festival stages and huge arenas that Enter Shikari have come to call home.

They also confirmed that news on their new album is coming tomorrow (August 1).

Listen back to ‘Live Outside’ below via Spotify.

It’s Enter Shikari’s first material since ‘Supercharge’, their huge, Big Narstie-featuring last single, released back in May. “In the world there’s just so much division, and music is the best route for that,” Reynolds told NME around the release of that track. “It’s the one thing that brings people together indiscriminately.”

Enter Shikari play a huge UK arena tour later this year – dates for that are as follows:

Thu November 16 2017 – LIVERPOOL Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat November 18 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tue November 21 2017 – MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

Wed November 22 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri November 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace