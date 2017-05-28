Enter Shikari on the Manchester terror attacks: ‘If you pick a fight with live music, you’re going to lose’

'Live music is the one thing that brings people together worldwide indiscriminately'

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds has spoken out about the importance of music fans showing resilience in the face of terror – declaring ‘if you pick a fight with live music, you’re going to lose.

Last week saw a terror attack at an Ariana Grande show in Manchester leave 22 dead and 59 injured. Playing a gig in Dublin the very next night, Enter Shikari paid tribute to the city and the victims by covering Oasis’ classic track ‘Half The World Away‘ – at what Reynolds tells us “was probably one of our most emotional shows ever”.

“A lot of people from Manchester travelled over to Dublin for the show,” he told NME. “I don’t know you can’t really put things like that into words. The one thing we said on stage was that ‘whoever they are, if they’re going to pick a fight with live music they’re going to lose’. Live music is the one thing that brings people together worldwide indiscriminately – so that’s a losing battle. We did a little cover of ‘Half the World Away’. Out of all the bands from Manchester that have influenced us it was really tough to pick, but that one felt quite apt.”

“There’s nothing [terrorists] want more than to sew division, and obviously the response of the people of Manchester was beautiful,” Reynolds continued. “People offering lifts and food and their houses. Obviously nobody wants a fucking travesty like this, but it’s always wonderful to see the response of humanity with compassion. It’s a beautiful thing.”

You can donate to the Manchester emergency fund here.

Earlier this week, Enter Shikari shared their new single ‘Supercharge’, which is a collaboration with Big Narstie, and announced details of a huge UK arena tour.

The band play the following live dates during May and November:

Sun May 28 2017 – LEEDS Millennium Square

Mon May 29 2017 – HATFIELD Forum​

Thu November 16 2017 – LIVERPOOL Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat November 18 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tue November 21 2017 – MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

Wed November 22 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri November 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace