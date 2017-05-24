Watch Enter Shikari cover Oasis’ ‘Half The World Away’ in tribute to Manchester terror attack victims

Frontman Rou Reynolds applauds 'outpouring of love and compassion' following aftermath of attack

Enter Shikari covered Oasis at their gig in Dublin, paying tribute to the victims of the recent Manchester terror attack.

Monday night saw 22 people killed and around 59 injured after an Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena, when a lone bomber caused an explosion in the foyer of the venue. In what has been condemned as an ‘evil atrocity’, many of those hurt and killed are said to be children and teenagers. The assailant, since named as 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi, a Mancunian of Libyan descent, died on the scene.

The band played Dublin’s Academy venue last night (May 23), with frontman Rou Reynolds applauding the “outpouring of love and compassion” shown during the aftermath of the attack.

They went on to cover Oasis’ ‘Half The World Away’. Watch fan-shot footage of that performance below.

An emergency hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones in the area or at the Manchester Arena show. Please call 0161 856 9400. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.

Earlier today, Enter Shikari shared their new single ‘Supercharge’, which is a collaboration with Big Narstie, and announced details of a huge UK arena tour.

The band play the following live dates during May and November:

Wed May 24 2017 – BELFAST Limelight

Thu May 25 2017 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Sat May 27 2017 – BIRMINGHAM NEC

Sun May 28 2017 – LEEDS Millennium Square

Mon May 29 2017 – HATFIELD Forum​

Thu November 16 2017 – LIVERPOOL Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat November 18 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tue November 21 2017 – MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

Wed November 22 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri November 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace