Watch Enter Shikari get replaced by clones in new ‘Rabble Rouser’ video

Song is lifted from band's upcoming album 'The Spark'

Enter Shikari have unveiled a new video for their song ‘Rabble Rouser’. Scroll below to watch.

The band release new album ‘The Spark’ on September 22, with ‘Rabble Rouser’ following on from previous single ‘Live Outside’.

“I see ‘Rabble Rouser’ as putting music to my job description,” frontman Rou Reynolds says. “Bringing people together and getting them rowdy and energised. The track’s influenced by the plethora of genres that I was lucky enough to grow up with; from jungle to garage, to grime, to dubstep. I can’t wait to play this live”.

In the video, the band get replaced by clones, with their original selves swiftly disposed of. Watch beneath.

Meanwhile, Reynolds has spoken out over the ‘backlash’ he received from Taylor Swift fans after he accused her of ‘fleecing them‘.

“My criticism was specific, I have no broader problem with Taylor & no desire to ‘drag’ her. Yes I even think she’s made some great pop tunes,” the singer tweeted. “This does not however somehow therefor make Taylor exempt from criticism. Exploitation is exploitation regardless who does it first.”

Enter Shikari’s upcoming tour dates are below:

Thu November 16 2017 – LIVERPOOL Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat November 18 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tue November 21 2017 – MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

Wed November 22 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri November 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

See their album’s tracklist:

1. ‘The Spark’

2. ‘The Sights’

3. ‘Live Outside’

4. ‘Take My Country Back’

5. ‘Airfield’

6. ‘Rabble Rouser’

7. ‘Shinrin-yoku’

8. ‘Undercover Agents’

9. ‘The Revolt Of The Atoms’

10. ‘An Ode To Lost Jigsaw Pieces’ (in two movements)

11. ‘The Embers’