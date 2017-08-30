Swift's deal with Ticketmaster encourages fans to pay more for access to ticket presales

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds has slammed Taylor Swift‘s partnership with Ticketmaster’s ‘Verified Fan’ service as “sickening”, writing that she is “fleecing her own fans” with the campaign.

A promotional video for the campaign – Taylor Swift Tix – says it is designed to prevent bots and touts from getting tickets over fans, advertising “unique activities that advance your spot in line”.

Fans can “boost” their place in line by watching Swift’s video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ up to five times per day, posting about Swift on linked social media accounts, and pre-ordering the CD for her album ‘Reputation’ with a $48.03 (£37.16) guarantee that it will arrive on the day of its release (November 10). Consequence of Sound report that fans can also advance their place in the ticket queue by buying the album up to 13 times. Fans can continue to boost their place in the line with these “unique activities” until the ‘Taylor Swift Tix’ portal closes registration on November 28.

Writing on Twitter, Rou Reynolds said: “The most sickening thing is that this ultra-capitalistic exploitation of fans is beneath a veneer of morality – stopping ticket bots/touts. Bots/touts fleece fans by reselling tickets for a higher price. She’s not stopping them, she is replacing them. She is fleecing her own fans. This is profit over people; commerce over connection; accumulation over art.”

Swift has yet to announce any tour dates.

Taylor Swift recently won the MTV VMA for Collaboration of the Year alongside Zayn Malik, for their Fifty Shades Darker track ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’. Her new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ became the most-viewed music video within 24 hours of release, getting 43.2 million views in its first day – smashing Adele’s record of 27.7 million for her ‘Hello’ video.

She is due to release her sixth studio album, ‘Reputation’, on November 10.