Enter Shikari unveil new single with Big Narstie and announce huge UK arena tour

Enter Shikari have shared a new single with Big Narstie, as well as announcing details of a huge UK arena tour. Check out ‘Supercharge’ below.

After unveiling ‘Hoodwinker’ last year, now the band are back with another taster of things to come.

“I started writing a lot of new music at the start of 2016,” said frontman Rou Reynolds. “‘Supercharge’ emerged after a pretty vicious cull, and we began getting excited about it as touring started to quiet down later in 2016. Through mutual friends here in London we got in touch with Narstie, who came down and hung at the studio September, nailing his bars like a pro. I’m excited to get the track out into the world now.

He added: “Conversely, I am unable to articulate how excited I am for our next arena tour. We learnt so much last time around and are ready to change the game once more. It’s going to be wicked having Lower Than Atlantis and Astroid Boys along for it, making for a really diverse and exciting evening.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Enter Shikari’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets to the November shows will be on sale from Friday May 26 and available here.

Tue May 23 2017 – DUBLIN Academy

Wed May 24 2017 – BELFAST Limelight

Thu May 25 2017 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Sat May 27 2017 – BIRMINGHAM NEC

Sun May 28 2017 – LEEDS Millennium Square

Mon May 29 2017 – HATFIELD Forum​

Thu November 16 2017 – LIVERPOOL Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat November 18 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tue November 21 2017 – MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

Wed November 22 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri November 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Asked about their new album, Reynolds told NME: “The biggest thing that’s inspired us was the arena tour last year. We’ve never been the most ambitious band – success-hungry or however you define success, but I think that because it opened so many doors creatively. You know, with the quadraphonic surround sound and visuals synced up with the music.

“Production-wise there were things that we’d never been able to do before. When you go into a venue that size and it’s a big empty room you can bring in stuff and make the whole space your own, make it an environment, and that’s something we’ve never really shied away from really. We’re edging towards the more sort of, not theatrical but a bigger. Something more grandiose than punk I suppose. So yeah, I think that gave us a taste of what we can sort of be, and grow into hopefully.”

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Reynolds added: “I think that’s the only thing that we’re thinking of at the moment, just kind of, as we’re writing, trying to figure out not a complete direction change or departure but just trying to make things sound bigger.

“It’s always the classic cliché of, the heavier bits are going to be heavier, the melodies are going to be more melodious.”