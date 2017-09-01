Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds responds to ‘backlash’ from Taylor Swift fans for accusing her of ripping them off

'Exploitation is exploitation - regardless of who does it first'

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds has spoken out over the ‘backlash’ he received from Taylor Swift fans after he accused her of ‘fleecing them‘.

Last week saw Swift launch the controversial ‘Verified Fan’ initiative with Ticketmaster – designed to prevent bots and touts from getting tour tickets over fans, advertising “unique activities that advance your spot in line”.

Fans can “boost” their place in line by watching Swift’s video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ up to five times per day, posting about Swift on linked social media accounts, and pre-ordering the CD for her album ‘Reputation’ with a $48.03 (£37.16) guarantee that it will arrive on the day of its release (November 10). It was also reported that fans could ‘guarantee’ their place in line by buying the album up to 13 times.

Reynolds said this was ‘sickening’ and taking advantage of eager fans. Following the ‘backlash’, Reynolds has returned to Twitter to further clarify and defend his comments:

In response to the criticism, Swift’s spokesperson has defended the campaign to NME: “If these same tickets were offered on the open market,” they said, “scalpers would snatch them up and fans would be paying thousands of dollars for them. Scalpers and bots will not take the time to engage in legitimate fan activity.

“Taylor rewarding her fans for posting selfies, watching YouTube videos and downloading her albums, things her fans are already doing, is a great thing. This is a program that rewards fans for being fans and makes sure they get great tickets at face value.”

David Marcus, EVP, Head Of Music for Ticketmaster North America added: “Our Verified Fan program has been very successful in proving its ability to keep bots and scalpers out of the ticket buying process. This new program extension rewards her fans for the support they have always shown, by engaging in everyday behaviours that are a core part of their experience with Taylor, including fun and free activities like posting on social media and watching a lyric video, and more free activities will continue to be added.”

Enter Shikari release new album ‘The Spark‘ on September 22. Their upcoming tour dates are below.

Thu November 16 2017 – LIVERPOOL Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat November 18 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tue November 21 2017 – MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

Wed November 22 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri November 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace