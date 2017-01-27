UK’s ‘Eurovision’ contestant picked for 2017

Former 'X Factor' contestant picked on BBC live show

The UK representative has been announced for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017.

The winner, former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones, was picked during heats show You Decide, shown live on BBC2 on Friday night (January 27).

Jones performed her song ‘Never Give Up On You’ for a judging panel that included Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli.

In tears, the singer said of the news: “I can’t believe you picked me – thank you so much.”

Getty Images

Jones faces a tough task. The UK hasn’t finished inside the top 10 since 2009, and last year’s Brexit vote is expected to make so-called “political voting” even less favourable for the British representative.

After the Eurovision shortlist was initially announced, fans took to Twitter to complain that all six hopefuls are former X Factor contestants.

Danyl Johnson and Lucie Jones both competed in the 2009 series, featuring fourth and eighth respectively. Fellow contestants Olivia Garcia and Nate Simpson both progressed through several rounds on last year’s series, though neither made the final.

Meanwhile, Holly Brewer sang for the X Factor judges in 2015, and Selena Mastroianni tried out in 2012, though her audition was never aired.

Eurovision 2017 takes place in Kiev on May 13 after Ukraine won last year’s contest with the song ‘1944’ performed by Jamala.