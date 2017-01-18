Evanescence announce first UK gig since 2012

Evanescence last played live in the UK in 2012 when they embarked on a four-date arena tour.

Evanescence have announced their first UK gig in over four years.

The ‘My Immortal’ band will play London’s Eventim Apollo on June 14 – three days after Download Festival 2017 draws to a close. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (January 20) at 9am.

The year before, they had released their self-titled third album, which remains their most recent record.

Singer Amy Lee told NME back in 2012 that the band’s next batch of music could take them in a different direction.

“I love folk, that’s a big part of my background,” she said at the time. “I’ve written music that’s a lot simpler and more acoustic and I got into a moment where I’m obsessed with dance music, things like Massive Attack and Portishead. I’d like to do something that’s not driven by loud guitars, I love the aggression they bring, but I’d like to try something out.”

The band took a break following their 2012 tour before regrouping in 2015 for a series of live shows in the US. They also toured the US last year with a setlist that included signature hits ‘Bring Me To Life’, ‘My Immortal’ and ‘Going Under’.