Evanescence explain sexist reason why there’s a random guy rapping on ‘Bring Me To Life’

"The rap wasn’t part of our original idea or sound, it was a compromise in many ways."

Evanescence‘s Amy Lee has spoken out about the original release of their breakthough single ‘Bring Me to Life’ and how she didn’t plan for a male rap to be on there.

The band have re-recorded popular old material – including ‘Bring Me to Life’ – with a full orchestra for their fourth album ‘Synthesis’, which was released today.

The original 2003 version of the hit features a rap from Christian rock artist Paul McCoy, who also sings over the chorus.

“God bless the rap, it’s part of what got us on the radio I guess,” Lee says, in a recent interview with News.com.au.

“At least according to all the rules of radio that I don’t agree with or understand. The rap wasn’t part of our original idea or sound, it was a compromise in many ways.

“So to be able to go back to the original vision for the song was great.”

In a 2013 interview, Amy Lee discusses her ‘aggressive’ femininity, saying she embraces it as it’s different, but that back at the start of her career, she had many chats with “the suits, the powers that be” who saw her femininity “as a negative thing” and something to “overcome”.

“That’s where the rap in ‘Bring Me to Life’ came from,” she reveals.

“They threatened us that they weren’t going to put out album out or do anything unless we full-time hired some dude to be in the band and sing too.”

She explains how they refused and walked away, but came to a deal two weeks later when they were told they could compromise by just having a male on their first single.

“I was really pissed about it but I was like, ‘It’s just one song, let’s find somebody good to do it.”

However, Lee told News.com.au that she’s no longer bothered by the rap: “We’ve made it past that point so the rap doesn’t make me angry any more.

“I’m so glad to put a new version out there without the rap though.”

The band released lead single ‘Imperfection’ from new album ‘Synthesis’ last month. The emotional track deals with themes of suicide and depression.

“It’s for all the people we’ve lost, all the people who we could lose, to suicide and depression,” explains Amy Lee.

“I’m singing from the perspective of the person left behind, the person in the waiting room.

“It’s a plea to fight for your life, to stay.”

Evanescence tour

The band’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. For tickets and information visit here.

March 2018

Friday 30 – Royal Festival Hall, London

Saturday 31 – Royal Festival Hall, London

April 2018

Monday 2 – 02 Apollo, Manchester

Tuesday 3 – Arena, Nottingham

Thursday 5 – Armadillo, Glasgow

Friday 6 – City Hall, Sheffield