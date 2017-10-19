Evanescence unveil emotional video for new single ‘Imperfection’

"It's for all the people we’ve lost, all the people who we could lose, to suicide and depression"

Evanescence have unveiled the fittingly dramatic new video for their latest single ‘Imperfection’. See it first on NME below.

The track is the lead single and one of the new songs from album ‘Synthesis’ – a reworking of some of the band’s best-loved tracks performed with a full orchestra and electronic elements. ‘Imperfection’, is an emotional moment dealing with suicide and depression.

“For me, this is the most important song on the album,” singer Amy Lee said of ‘Imperfection’. “I struggled with the lyrics for a long time because there was a lifetime of work to live up to and I wasn’t sure what to say or how to be good enough. When it finally started pouring out of me, it was undeniable. I had no choice.

“It’s for all the people we’ve lost, all the people who we could lose, to suicide and depression. I’m singing from the perspective of the person left behind, the person in the waiting room. It’s a plea to fight for your life, to stay. Don’t give into the fear- I have to tell myself that every day. Nobody is perfect. We are all imperfect, and it’s precisely those imperfections that make us who we are, and we have to embrace them because there’s so much beauty in those differences.”

She added: “Life is worth fighting for. You are worth fighting for.”

Evanescence release ‘Synthesis’ on November 10.

Evanescence tour

The band’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. For tickets and information visit here

March 2018

Friday 30 – Royal Festival Hall, London

Saturday 31 – Royal Festival Hall, London

April 2018

Monday 2 – 02 Apollo, Manchester

Tuesday 3 – Arena, Nottingham

Thursday 5 – Armadillo, Glasgow

Friday 6 – City Hall, Sheffield