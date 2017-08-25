They will kick things off in Dublin next February

The band Everything Everything have announced their biggest ever tour, set to take place in Spring 2018.

The tour will start at the Dublin Olympia in February next year, and culminate at London’s Alexandra Palace on the 10th March.

The Alexandra Palace gig will be the band’s largest headline performance. In the past, the band have played sold-out shows at Brixton Academy, the Royal Albert Hall and Somerset House.

Pre-sale tickets are opened next Wednesday 30th August. Register here.

General sale begins Friday 1st September.

Everything Everything will play:

Feb 28, Olympia, Dublin

March 2, UEA, Norwich

March 3, Birmingham, O2 Academy

March 5, Bristol, Colston Hall

March 6, Leeds, O2 Academy

March 8, Glasgow, Barrowland

March 9, Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 10, London, Alexandra Palace (plus guests to be announced)