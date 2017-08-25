Everything Everything announce biggest ever tour set for Spring 2018
They will kick things off in Dublin next February
The band Everything Everything have announced their biggest ever tour, set to take place in Spring 2018.
- Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10
The tour will start at the Dublin Olympia in February next year, and culminate at London’s Alexandra Palace on the 10th March.
The Alexandra Palace gig will be the band’s largest headline performance. In the past, the band have played sold-out shows at Brixton Academy, the Royal Albert Hall and Somerset House.
Pre-sale tickets are opened next Wednesday 30th August. Register here.
General sale begins Friday 1st September.
Everything Everything will play:
Feb 28, Olympia, Dublin
March 2, UEA, Norwich
March 3, Birmingham, O2 Academy
March 5, Bristol, Colston Hall
March 6, Leeds, O2 Academy
March 8, Glasgow, Barrowland
March 9, Manchester, O2 Apollo
March 10, London, Alexandra Palace (plus guests to be announced)