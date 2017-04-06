Everything Everything announce UK shows to premiere new album material

They've been working on album No.4 with James Ford

Everything Everything have announced details of two UK shows to premiere new material and launch their next album.

The band have been working on the follow-up to their third critically-acclaimed album, 2015’s ‘Get To Heaven‘, with producer and Simian Mobile Disco man James Ford – famed for his work with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Foals, Depeche Mode, Klaxons and Mumford & Sons.

Now, the band will be playing two shows in Manchester and London this summer to showcase new tracks. Support comes from Boxed In.

Everything Everything’s upcoming UK tour date are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday April 7 and will be available here.

Tuesday 20 June Albert Hall – Manchester

Wednesday 21 June Heaven – London

Reviewing their last album ‘Get To Heaven’, once a favourite for the Mercury Prize in 2015 before not being nominated, NME wrote: “few records released in 2015 will feel as true to the times as this one. Their contemporaries might have long since buried their heads in the sand, but Everything Everything are up to their eyes in dread.”

Their last UK show was headlining the ‘Fightback’ event at London’s Roundhouse to help save independent venues from closure, where they played with Ed Harcourt and Public Service Broadcasting.