Everything Everything air new material at secret Glastonbury set

Everything Everything played a secret set at Glastonbury Festival this evening (June 21).

The show, at the William’s Green tent, was unannounced and saw the band follow Circa Waves, who also played a secret set at the venue just before.

It follows a week of intimate shows up and down the country to air new material from their upcoming album.

The band opened their set with a new song, and followed it up with a pulsating version of ‘Kemosabe’ from their second album ‘Arc’ to a rapturous response.

Following that, the band aired a pair of songs from their 2015 album ‘Get To Heaven’ in the shape of singalong ‘Regret’ and a bouncy version of ‘Spring/Sun/Winter/Dread’, as well as ‘Cough Cough’.

Frontman Jonathan Higgs kept chatter to a minimum and thanked the thousands of fans for coming out to the secret show.

They then teased their upcoming album – ‘A Fever Dream’ with two new songs, one of which was lead single ‘Can’t Do’ which invigorated the eager punters.

The band rounded out the 40-minute set with big hit ‘Distant Past’ and low-key singalong ‘Distant Past’.

Their new album, ‘A Fever Dream’ is due out August 18.

The band played:

‘Night Of The Long Knives’

‘Kemosabe’

‘Regret’

‘Spring/Sun/Winter/Dread’

‘Cough Cough’

‘New Deep’

‘Can’t Do’

‘Distant Past’

‘No Reptile’