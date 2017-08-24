‘Queen in a fever dream’ – Everything Everything tell the story of ‘Desire’

Everything Everything have discussed the making of their latest single and video for ‘Desire’. Watch our Song Stories video interview with the band above.

The latest single from their acclaimed fourth album ‘A Fever Dream‘, the band told us how the track came from a moment of serendipity while attempting to create another song called ‘Next’. From there, they added a little ‘glam stomp’ and ‘everything just clicked’.

“The video for ‘Desire’ came together in a last minute kind of way,” frontman Jonathan Higgs told NME. “We wanted to do something really bright and featuring us. Our first single [‘Can’t Do’] was really dark, we weren’t in it, and it had loads of mysterious dancers in it – so we thought we’d do the complete opposite of it, for the sake of it really.

“We made a room out of video screens, massive video walls. We were looking around thinking ‘someone must have done this’, but we couldn’t find anything.”

Higgs continued: “It’s kind of like that think in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ when they go ‘magnific-o-o-o-o-o’. That repeated [image], but we were doing it into all of the walls so it’s got this multiplicity thing going in which made it look really cool.

“We wanted it to be a big, trippy explosion of light and colour, and having this feeling of intensity. Of desiring to clone yourself or make yourself into more than one thing.”

Guitarist Alex Robertshaw continued: “We were playing around a lot while the band was being recorded live. It was sending [the footage] to the walls and you get this kind of infinite feedback loop.”

“In keeping with the record, we wanted it to be like a fever dream. We looked at distorting our own bodies and trying to create a world that’s a bit dream-like or nightmarish.”

Everything Everything’s new album ‘A Fever Dream’ is out now. As well as playing Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, they will also appear at By The Sea Festival in Margate on Friday September 29.