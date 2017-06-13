The Margate festival takes place from September 29 - October 1.

By The Sea Festival has announced that it is returning for a third year – with Everything Everything, Metronomy and The Libertines as headliners.

The festival, which is based at Margate’s Dreamland theme park, will take place over the weekend of Friday 29th September until Sunday October 1.

It’s the first time that the festival has expanded to three days, with Everything Everything headlining the first day, while Metronomy and The Libertines will respectively top the bill on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday – priced at £82.50 for all three days.

Day tickets are also available, priced at £20 for the Friday, £32.50 on Saturday and £39.50 for the closing night.

The Libertines’ appearance at the festival comes as part of their Tiddeley Om Pom Pom tour, which sees the Likely Lads head out on a tour of British seaside towns including Blackpool, Plymouth and Lowestoft.

They are also hoping to find a location for their grand vision of building a Libertines hotel – complete with a bar and a recording studio.

Describing their bold vision, Carl Barat recently told NME: “We want somewhere where we can have a home.

“We can record there, drink there, have a bar there, be creative and have other people there as well. A bit like Warhol’s factory, but not so much. [We want it to be] by the sea. We can write in there, record in there, rehearse in there, we’ll be together – that will be nice.”