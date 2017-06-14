Everything Everything announce new album and unveil video for new single ‘Can’t Do’

'Nobody is normal. Nobody knows what normal is'

Everything Everything are back with their huge new single ‘Can’t Do’. Check out the video on NME first below.

The dark and danceable ‘Can’t Do’ is taken from Everything Everything’s upcoming fourth album, ‘A Fever Dream’. The follow-up to the Manchester four-piece’s 2015’s critically-acclaimed ‘Get To Heaven’ was recorded with Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode and Foals producer James Ford, and will be released on August 18.

“‘Can’t Do’ is about trying to bend to the world and fit into it,” said frontman Jonathan Higgs. “Nobody is normal, nobody knows what normal is. ‘I can’t do the thing you want’ – we don’t care we just want you to dance.”

Their epic new music video takes that notion with the trademark Everything Everything cinematic sci-fi imagination.



Amid a busy summer of festivals, Everything Everything’s upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

Saturday 17 June – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

Sunday 18 June – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Tuesday 20 June – Albert Hall, Manchester

Wednesday 21 June – Heaven, London

Friday 7 July – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

Saturday 29 July – Afisha Picnic, Moscow

Sunday 30 July – FSP Art Picnic, Minsk

Saturday 5 August – Applegarden Festival, Diepholz

Friday 25 August – Reading Festival

Sunday 27 August – Leeds Festival

Saturday 2 September – Electric Picnic, Ireland

Friday 29 September – By The Sea Festival, Margate