Everything Everything announce new album and unveil video for new single ‘Can’t Do’
'Nobody is normal. Nobody knows what normal is'
Everything Everything are back with their huge new single ‘Can’t Do’. Check out the video on NME first below.
The dark and danceable ‘Can’t Do’ is taken from Everything Everything’s upcoming fourth album, ‘A Fever Dream’. The follow-up to the Manchester four-piece’s 2015’s critically-acclaimed ‘Get To Heaven’ was recorded with Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode and Foals producer James Ford, and will be released on August 18.
“‘Can’t Do’ is about trying to bend to the world and fit into it,” said frontman Jonathan Higgs. “Nobody is normal, nobody knows what normal is. ‘I can’t do the thing you want’ – we don’t care we just want you to dance.”
Their epic new music video takes that notion with the trademark Everything Everything cinematic sci-fi imagination.
Amid a busy summer of festivals, Everything Everything’s upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Saturday 17 June – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge
Sunday 18 June – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Tuesday 20 June – Albert Hall, Manchester
Wednesday 21 June – Heaven, London
Friday 7 July – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow
Saturday 29 July – Afisha Picnic, Moscow
Sunday 30 July – FSP Art Picnic, Minsk
Saturday 5 August – Applegarden Festival, Diepholz
Friday 25 August – Reading Festival
Sunday 27 August – Leeds Festival
Saturday 2 September – Electric Picnic, Ireland
Friday 29 September – By The Sea Festival, Margate