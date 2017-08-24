Exclusive: Check out the poster for Michael Winterbottom’s Wolf Alice film, ‘On The Road’

The acclaimed film hits cinema screens on September 29

Ahead of the release of Wolf Alice‘s acclaimed Michael Winterbottom-directed film ‘On The Road’, NME can exclusively reveal the poster. Check it out below.

‘On The Road’ hits cinemas on September 29, and tells a love-story while the band were on tour for their acclaimed debut album ‘My Love Is Cool‘.

“Driving from city to city, playing 16 cities in three weeks, the band are joined by Estelle (Leah Harvey), an intern with the band’s record company, who will be helping the band with their promotional duties, accompanying them as they visit local radio stations and give interviews to the press,” reads the synopsis. “Estelle strikes up a intimate friendship with Joe (James McCardle), a member of the band’s road crew, and through their eyes, we see both the magic and monotony of life on the road, giving us a glimpse behind the scenes of a passionate young rock band in their searing prime.”

Directed by Michael Winterbottom (’24 Hour Party People’, ‘The Trip’), the film has been hailed as ‘spell-binding’ and ‘a euphoric joy’.

The film comes on the same day of the release of their second album, ‘Visions Of A Life’. Speaking to NME for a cover feature, the band discussed what they took from the experience of making their first album when making the follow-up.

“The main thing we learned from making the first album is that you only regret the things you don’t do,” singer Ellie Rowsell told NME. “This time around, if we had an inkling of an idea, even if it seemed a bit silly, we’d try it out and see what happened.”

Meanwhile, the band’s upcoming UK tour dates are below.

Fri August 25 2017 – GUILDFORD Boileroom

Wed November 08 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Thu November 09 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Sat November 11 2017 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Sun November 12 2017 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Mon November 13 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Wed November 15 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Thu November 16 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Fri November 17 2017 – NORWICH Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Sat November 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Mon November 20 2017 – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome

Tue November 21 2017 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall Southampton

Fri November 24 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Mon November 27 2017 – BELFAST Ulster Hall Belfast

Tue November 28 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia