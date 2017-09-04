Ezra Koenig has given a big update on the next Vampire Weekend album
"The last 20% is always the hardest."
Ezra Koenig has confirmed that Vampire Weekend are “80% done” on their next album.
The New York band released third album ‘Modern Vampires Of The City’ in 2013, but have maintained a relative silence since they last emerged to play a political rally for Bernie Sanders in 2016.
Now, Koenig has revealed that they’re well on the way to completing their fourth album after he was quizzed by a fan.
The admission came as a fan sent Koenig a picture of a baked pie, with the words “Where’s the album” written in pastry.
Responding to the creatively-posed question, he wrote: “80% done but the last 20% is always the hardest.”
The update comes after Koenig previously provided an update for fans earlier this year in a detailed Instagram post.
“Every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album,” he began the post.
“obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information. I know it feels like it’s been an eternity since the last one but time…is strange. this is what’s been happening.”
Meanwhile, Koenig’s bandmate Chris Baio has also released two solo albums in Vampire Weekend’s absence, with the most recent, ‘Man Of The World’, being released earlier this year.