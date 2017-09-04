Ezra Koenig has given a big update on the next Vampire Weekend album

"The last 20% is always the hardest."

Ezra Koenig has confirmed that Vampire Weekend are “80% done” on their next album.

The New York band released third album ‘Modern Vampires Of The City’ in 2013, but have maintained a relative silence since they last emerged to play a political rally for Bernie Sanders in 2016.

Now, Koenig has revealed that they’re well on the way to completing their fourth album after he was quizzed by a fan.

The admission came as a fan sent Koenig a picture of a baked pie, with the words “Where’s the album” written in pastry.

Responding to the creatively-posed question, he wrote: “80% done but the last 20% is always the hardest.”

The update comes after Koenig previously provided an update for fans earlier this year in a detailed Instagram post.

“Every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album,” he began the post.

“obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information. I know it feels like it’s been an eternity since the last one but time…is strange. this is what’s been happening.”