Ezra Koenig gives update on new Vampire Weekend album

The band's frontman says 'Guitar's not dead' ahead of follow-up to 'Modern Vampires of the City'

Ezra Koenig has offered details of Vampire Weekend’s fourth album, writing on instragram with track titles and more.

“every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album,” he began. “obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information. I know it feels like it’s been an eternity since the last one but time…is strange. this is what’s been happening:”

After giving a brief history of the band since 2013’s third album ‘Modern Vampires of the City’, he went on to say the band are “recording, trying to finish ASAP…” its follow-up. He stated 2014 was taken up by touring and promoting, 2015 was “mental health year” and working on a “vibey” project we’ll hear about soon.

Last year was taken up by writing LP4, and 2017 has so far been consumed by finish the album Koenig promises will be a “lil more springtime” than the last, and said “Guitar’s not dead”. He also detailed some song titles, including ‘Conversation’ and ‘Flower Moon’, while the album’s working title is ‘Mitsubishi Macchiato’.

He signed off saying: “I should probably stop there cuz all of that information is subject to change & I can’t tell you the really good stuff anyway.”

NME reported last November the New York band’s fourth album could be released mid-2017, with them signing a new deal with Columbia. Meanwhile, band member Chris Tomson recently released ‘Youngish American’, the debut from solo project Dams Of The West.

More recently, Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth revealed in a New York Times intervie that he had recorded a song featuring Koenig alongside Kanye West and Paul McCartney.