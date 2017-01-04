Fabric club-goer cause of death revealed

Jack Crossley, 18, died in August 2016

The cause of death has been confirmed for a teenager who died after visiting London’s Fabric nightclub.

Jack Crossley, 18, passed away on August 6, 2016. He was the second teenager in six weeks to die after visiting the venue, and the aftermath of these deaths almost led to the permanent closure of the club.

The Guardian reports that an inquest into Crossley’s death has confirmed that he died after taking a fatally high dose of the drug MDMA. He suffered a cardiac arrest inside an ambulance as he was taken to the Royal London hospital.

The inquest also heard that Ryan Browne, also 18, collapsed and died after taking MDMA at the club just weeks earlier.

The iconic club was controversially closed last September after Islington Council revoked its license. One of the primary reasons for the decision was the council’s belief that “a culture of drugs exists at the club which management cannot control”.

After its closure in September, the club launched an appeal shortly after the verdict was announced. The outcome of the appeal launched new anti-drug measurements. It will re-open on Friday (January 6).

In a joint statement issued by Islington Council and Fabric’s owners, it explained that Fabric’s owners have “offered many new additional conditions to be added to its Licence, all of which are designed to ensure a Zero Tolerance approach to drug possession, consumption and sale within the club”.

These conditions include lifetime bans for anyone trying to buy, sell or consume drugs on the premises or upon entry. Entry to the club will be monitored by a new I.D. scanning system and there will be improved lighting, additional CCTV provision and covert surveillance within the club.

Under 19s will also not be allowed inside the venue at anything deemed a “core club night” for Fabric. Fabric first opened in 1999, and news of its closure was met by widespread dismay from prominent names in the music industry and beyond.