Fabric nightclub have given one fan free entry for life for naming their office cat

The winner plus one will never have to pay for entry to the iconic club again

Fabric nightclub has given one person guaranteed entry to the venue for life.

One club-goer has won free entry for them and a plus one in return for naming the club’s new office cat.

On the club’s Facebook page on Wednesday (June 7), they shared a photo of a black cat with the following message: “Squeee Meet our new office cat. Will you help us name him?

“In return for the most fitting moniker we’ll reward the person who comes up with it a silver card which gifts you free entry to the club (with a guest) for life.”

The post then stated three terms, which asked fans to comment with their suggestion below the post, as Pitchfork reports. The winner was chosen today (June 9) and, in case of more than one person suggesting the same winning name, the first person who suggests the chosen name first will be the winner.

Fabric staff have since updated the Facebook page to reveal the winning name. “Out to the 7000 of you who entered our little naming competition for our adorable new office cat,” they wrote.

“We’re a bit blown away by the scale of the response and have been massively impressed with the level of kitty puns that you thought up (Loco Mice). The consideration and thought that has been poured into this has blown us away.”

“We read through all of your thousands of entries then worked up a shortlist of our favourite 5 (no easy task) which were: Moog, Prince, Roland, Trevino and Ricardo. But, it was just too hard to make a decision on one so we drew names from a hat and the winner…was…Moog.”

As well as giving winner Erron Turk Wellington a silver card, the club has also promised Fabric totes to those who came up with the other four shortlisted names.