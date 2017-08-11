Fabric to celebrate 18th birthday by holding 30-hour party
The Farringdon venue was saved from permanent closure last year.
Iconic London nightclub Fabric has announced that it will celebrate its 18th birthday this October by holding a 30-hour party.
The Farringdon venue, which was saved from permanent closure last year, will begin the party at 11PM on Saturday, October 21, with a rotation of DJs playing non-stop until it eventually winds up at 5AM on Monday, October 23.
So far, a line-up of DJs including Ricardo Villalobos, Jay Clarke, Abdulla Rashim, and Margaret Dygas have all been confirmed for the event – with more names expected to be added over the coming weeks and months.
Fabric have also teased the event with a brief video message. You can watch it below.
Last year, Fabric successfully appealed against a decision to strip the club of its license after a spate of drug-related deaths.
The iconic club was controversially closed on September 7 after Islington Council revoked its license following a seven-hour meeting.
In a statement issued following the verdict, it was explained that Fabric’s owners have “offered many new additional conditions to be added to its Licence, all of which are designed to ensure a Zero Tolerance approach to drug possession, consumption and sale within the club”.