Fabric to celebrate 18th birthday by holding 30-hour party

The Farringdon venue was saved from permanent closure last year.

Iconic London nightclub Fabric has announced that it will celebrate its 18th birthday this October by holding a 30-hour party.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The Farringdon venue, which was saved from permanent closure last year, will begin the party at 11PM on Saturday, October 21, with a rotation of DJs playing non-stop until it eventually winds up at 5AM on Monday, October 23.

So far, a line-up of DJs including Ricardo Villalobos, Jay Clarke, Abdulla Rashim, and Margaret Dygas have all been confirmed for the event – with more names expected to be added over the coming weeks and months.

Fabric have also teased the event with a brief video message. You can watch it below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Last year, Fabric successfully appealed against a decision to strip the club of its license after a spate of drug-related deaths.

The iconic club was controversially closed on September 7 after Islington Council revoked its license following a seven-hour meeting.

However, the club launched an appeal against its closure shortly after the verdict was announced. The outcome of the appeal was announced last November, with the club winning back its license after lengthy discussions between slington Council and Fabric’s owners.

In a statement issued following the verdict, it was explained that Fabric’s owners have “offered many new additional conditions to be added to its Licence, all of which are designed to ensure a Zero Tolerance approach to drug possession, consumption and sale within the club”.

These conditions include lifetime bands for anyone trying to buy, sell or consume drugs on the premises or upon entry. Entry to the club will be monitored by a new I.D. scanning system and there will be improved lighting, additional CCTV provision and covert surveillance within the club.