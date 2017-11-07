Facebook threaten to close Libertines support band Trampolene’s account over album cover nudity

The Libertines and Liam Gallagher-championed band released their debut album 'Swansea To Hornsey' last month

Facebook have reportedly threatened to close Trampolene‘s account because of the nature of their album cover.

The London-based group have supported The Libertines and Pete Doherty in the past, and are set to open for Liam Gallagher on his upcoming arena tour.

The trio released their debut album ‘Swansea To Hornsey’ on October 27, but the social media site has taken issue with the record’s artwork. The sleeve, designed by Roger Sargent, features a photo of frontman Jack Jones and his sister as children, which was taken by the pair’s aunt.

According to the band’s publicist, Facebook have blocked the use of the cover on the site due to nudity, as well as threatening to close the band’s account. You can see the artwork below.

The band appeared to comment on the situation on their Facebook page last week (November 1) in a post that read: “Did anyone notice my last post got deleted as well? Warned they would delete our FB page…Lol…”

Last year, Trampoline collaborated with Pete Doherty on a song called ‘Blue Balls And A Broken Heart’, which features on the band’s debut album.

Speaking to NME about the video for the track, Jones said: “I talked to Peter and the gang about filming a video for a new song of mine called ‘Blue Balls & A Broken Heart’. I originally suggested doing it after the show in Lyon, so we could use the lighting and try to get everyone ballroom dancing, including the crew, but Peter had the idea of doing it during the show and getting the crowd involved. Earlier in the day he had asked me to get some bits of equipment and a projector – I didn’t know why.

“I wasn’t sure how it was going to play out, but as we came back on for the encore, ‘Blue Balls And A Broken Heart’ played over the PA. Everyone slowed danced and waved. I looked up and saw the projector showing an old family film of Peter’s grandparents ballroom dancing too. It was moving – I hope the video captures the magic of the moment.”