Fall Out Boy delay release of new album ‘M A N I A’ by four months

Fall Out Boy have pushed back the release of their new album ‘M A N I A’ by four months.

The band’s seventh studio album was due to be released on September 15, but will now not come out until 2018.

Frontman Patrick Stump broke the news to fans on Facebook yesterday (August 3), saying that the album “isn’t ready”.

“We are pushing the record release date back to January 19th,” he wrote. “We had some long talks and a lot to weigh about it all and collectively thought that was best.”

He continued to say that he admired the way Kanye West had continued to work on ‘The Life Of Pablo’ after it had been released. “This isn’t that though,” Stump explained. “The album just really isn’t ready and it felt very rushed. I’m never going to put out a record I genuinely don’t believe is at least as strong or valid as the one that came before it and in order to do that we need a little bit more time to properly and carefully record solid performances.”

He added: “I know we’re supposed to come up with some really exciting story to spin in pull-quotes about how the studio exploded and I ran in to save Pete’s bass or something. Or like aliens stole the master tapes.”

Stump concluded by suggesting a UK and Europe could be announced soon, as Stereoboard reports. “We can’t wait to see you on the MANIA tour soon!” he wrote. “UK/Europe we haven’t forgotten about you either.”

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Pete Wentz described the spirit and mood of the record as “mania”. “I was watching this show, Legion,” he said. “People are always asking us to respond on what’s going on in the world and in America, and we’ve never been one of those bands that shoved our views down people’s throats, but I think everyone kinda knows our political views.

“I think the personal and the political are so intensely tied now. I think that like it starts out like a euphoric feeling and then it kinda tidal waves into people not sleeping, manic behaviour, and violence. And I think that’s where we are, you know.”

At the time of the interview, Wentz said the album was “halfway done” and described single ‘Young And Menace’ as “the furthest left, like you know – the wildest part of the album.” “The song will make sense on the album and the album is like – we’ve updated the software since the last album, so I think the album will sound different to people,” he said.