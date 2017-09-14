Fall Out Boy share bizarre ‘The Last Of The Real Ones’ video

It's the latest single from their incoming new album 'M A N I A'

Fall Out Boy have shared a video for ‘The Last Of The Real Ones’, the latest track from incoming new album ‘M A N I A’.

The track is a stomping, theatrical pop number, taking Fall Out Boy’s cinematic scope forward another few strides. Meanwhile, its accompanying video is a haunting, thriller-esque continuation of their llama-packed video for previous single ‘Young and Menace’, with bassist Pete Wentz also playing a starring role. Jaden Smith is also credited as a Llama Wrangling Specialist in the clip’s tongue-in-cheek end credits.

Smith previously starred in Fall Out Boy’s celebrity-stuffed video for ‘Champion’, their anthemic latest single from ‘M A N I A’. Back in May, Wentz stated that “Jaden Smith could be the next Nirvana.”

Check out the video for ‘The Last Of The Real Ones’ below.

Fall Out Boy recently delayed the release of ‘M A N I A’ by four months, with frontman Patrick Stump explaining that the album ‘wasn’t ready’ and “felt very rushed”.

He continued to say that he admired the way Kanye West had continued to work on ‘The Life Of Pablo’ after it had been released. “This isn’t that though,” Stump explained. “The album just really isn’t ready and it felt very rushed. I’m never going to put out a record I genuinely don’t believe is at least as strong or valid as the one that came before it and in order to do that we need a little bit more time to properly and carefully record solid performances.”

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Pete Wentz described the spirit and mood of the record as “mania”. “I was watching this show, Legion,” he said. “People are always asking us to respond on what’s going on in the world and in America, and we’ve never been one of those bands that shoved our views down people’s throats, but I think everyone kinda knows our political views.