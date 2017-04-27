Fall Out Boy unveil new song and video ‘Young And Menace’ and announce new album ‘M A N I A’

Fall Out Boy have unveiled the new single and video for ‘Young And Menace’ – taken from their upcoming new album ‘M A N I A’.

After teasing fans with mysterious trailers, the pop punk veterans return with a surprising twist. Moving away from the punkier, rock n’ roll sound of ‘American Beatuty/American Psycho’, ‘Young And Menace’ takes the band down a uprising, industrial EDM and electronic sound.

“There’s a lyric in the song, ‘trying to send the world a message, I was young and a menace,’ that reminded me of growing up in the suburbs of Chicago,” said bassist Pete Wentz. “I didn’t look like anyone there or feel like anyone – I felt like an outsider in my own town. It wasn’t until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this word – with the other people who didn’t fit in.

“It’s hard to rationalize rage – it’s hard to quantify anxiety… this song does neither. It embraces the wave of those emotions.”

Speaking of the video, Wentz added: “The concept is the idea of a movie like Elf, where he realizes maybe he isn’t an elf after all, but ours has less comedic elements and more real world implication. She realizes that maybe she is human after all – but maybe the line between us and monsters is blurrier than we think…”

The band also shared a hand-written note to fans:

Fall Out Boy will release their seventh album ‘M A N I A’ on September 15. UK tour dates are expected to be announced shortly.