Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz wants Rihanna on their new album

He's been trying to her a guest vocal from the star for over a decade

Fall Out Boy bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz has revealed that he wants Rihanna to guest star on their new album.

The comments come in a new Billboard interview, in which Wentz reveals that he’s been after a guest spot from the ‘ANTI’ singer for over a decade.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pete Wentz discusses the band’s wider ranging influences on their new material. “The thing I point to now more than anything is we’re listening to a lot more music happening worldwide,” he says. “The thing I love about the globalization of music is I’m listening to beats that this kid in Lagos made… that would have never happened before.”

Wentz continues: “That’s what our band needs… a foot in the future and a foot in the past… To balance the record. What’s interesting with Fall Out Boy is we have guitar, drums and bass, but we’re finding ways to incorporate other ideas. What I liked about The Clash was how they used and twisted those influences.”

Fall Out Boy recently pushed back the release of their new album ‘M A N I A’ by four months. Their seventh studio album was due to be released on September 15, but will now not come out until 2018.

Frontman Patrick Stump broke the news to fans on Facebook, saying that the album “isn’t ready”.

“We are pushing the record release date back to January 19th,” he wrote. “We had some long talks and a lot to weigh about it all and collectively thought that was best.”