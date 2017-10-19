Fall Out Boy confirm they’ve finished new album and tease next single

Band will release their seventh album ‘M A N I A’ in January 2018

Fall Out Boy have confirmed that they’ve finished recording their new album, which was recently delayed by four months. They have also teased their next single.

The band were originally meant to release their seventh album ‘M A N I A’ in September, but now it is slated for a January 2018 release.

In a new interview, the group’s bassist/lyricist Pete Wentz offered an update on the LP, saying: “We’re done recording, officially! Which is pretty awesome. We’re just in the mixing stages now. Now, we’re just mixing and mastering the songs, which is really exciting. This didn’t seem like a place we could get to six months ago. It’s really cool to be here.”

Wentz went on to say about the band’s next single: “The next song we put out will be less electronic, comparatively, but at the same time the record is called ‘M A N I A’ so it’s going to feel manic just by nature of what it’s called. I think it’s not all super electronic but maybe it is all pretty aggressive.”

Back in August, frontman Patrick Stump broke the news to fans that the band would be pushing back their record, saying that the album wasn’t “ready”.

“We are pushing the record release date back to January 19th,” he wrote. “We had some long talks and a lot to weigh about it all and collectively thought that was best.”

Stump continued to say that he admired the way Kanye West had continued to work on ‘The Life Of Pablo’ after it had been released. “This isn’t that though,” Stump explained. “The album just really isn’t ready and it felt very rushed. I’m never going to put out a record I genuinely don’t believe is at least as strong or valid as the one that came before it and in order to do that we need a little bit more time to properly and carefully record solid performances.”

Earlier this year, Wentz discussed his band’s upcoming album with NME, saying of the record’s overall mood: “I think that it is mania. I was watching this show, Legion. People are always asking us to respond on what’s going on in the world and in America, and we’ve never been one of those bands that shoved our views down people’s throats, but I think everyone kinda knows our political views. I think the personal and the political are so intensely tied now. I think that like it starts out like a euphoric feeling and then it kinda tidal waves into people not sleeping, manic behaviour, and violence. And I think that’s where we are, you know.”

He added: “I think there’s a nostalgia to it. I remember thinking back to being a kid and feeling like a complete outsider in my own life. And then, discovering punk rock and realising that it’s a community of people that feel like that and you come together. I think that some of the stuff we have is nostalgic and looking back at that and hoping that there’s communities for people like that. I think that a lot of lyrics speak to that, but then there’s a lot of personal stuff too, but in general I think that’s what it speaks to.”