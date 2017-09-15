Fall Out Boy have announced three intimate live shows in support of their new album ‘M A N I A’.

The band will be returning to Europe next year to play the smaller venues, stopping off at London’s Electric Brixton on January 11.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale on Friday 22 September. See the full dates below.

8th January – Berlin Lido

10th January – Stockholm Debaser

11th January – London Electric Brixton

Yesterday (September 14), the band shared a video for ‘The Last Of The Real Ones’, the latest track from the incoming new album.

The track is a stomping, theatrical pop number, taking Fall Out Boy’s cinematic scope forward another few strides. Meanwhile, its accompanying video is a haunting, thriller-esque continuation of their llama-packed video for previous single ‘Young and Menace’, with bassist Pete Wentz also playing a starring role. Jaden Smith is also credited as a Llama Wrangling Specialist in the clip’s tongue-in-cheek end credits.

Smith previously starred in Fall Out Boy’s celebrity-stuffed video for ‘Champion’, their anthemic latest single from ‘M A N I A’. Back in May, Wentz stated that “Jaden Smith could be the next Nirvana.”

Fall Out Boy recently delayed the release of ‘M A N I A’ by four months, with frontman Patrick Stump explaining that the album ‘wasn’t ready’ and “felt very rushed”.

He continued to say that he admired the way Kanye West had continued to work on ‘The Life Of Pablo’ after it had been released. “This isn’t that though,” Stump explained. “The album just really isn’t ready and it felt very rushed. I’m never going to put out a record I genuinely don’t believe is at least as strong or valid as the one that came before it and in order to do that we need a little bit more time to properly and carefully record solid performances.”