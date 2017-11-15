Fall Out Boy announce 2018 UK tour and share new video for ‘HOLD ME TIGHT OR DON’T’
The four-piece will return to these shores for an arena tour in March after an intimate, one-off London date in January
Fall Out Boy have announced a new UK tour and shared the video for their latest single, ‘HOLD ME TIGHT OR DON’T’ – watch the clip below.
The four-piece will release their seventh studio album, ‘M A N I A’, on January 19. The band began promoting the new record with its lead single ‘Young and Menace’, which was released back in April.
With ‘M A N I A”s latest single ‘HOLD ME TIGHT OR DON’T’ out today (November 15), Fall Out Boy have shared its accompanying video – watch the new clip below.
Fall Out Boy will return to the UK early next year for a one-off show to celebrate the release of ‘M A N I A’, with the band set to play at London’s Electric Brixton on January 11.
The band will then embark on a wider UK and European arena tour in the spring, kicking off with a date at Birmingham Arena on March 27.
See Fall Out Boy’s forthcoming 2018 UK and EU tour dates below.
January
11 – Electric Brixton, London
March
27 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
28 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
29 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
31 – The O2, London
April
3 – Zénith, Paris
4 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam
6 – Max-Schmelling-Halle, Berlin
7 – Mehr! Theater, Hamburg
8 – Zenith, Munich
10 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf
12 – Forest Nationa, Brussels
Tickets for the new UK dates will go on general sale on November 24 at 9am.
UK fans can buy tickets in a special pre-sale on November 22 by pre-ordering ‘M A N I A’, while a subsequent pre-sale for members of Fall Out Boy’s mailing list will take place the following day (November 23).
Last month, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz said that ‘M A N I A’ will “feel manic just by nature of what it’s called.
“I think it’s not all super electronic but maybe it is all pretty aggressive.”