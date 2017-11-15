Fall Out Boy announce 2018 UK tour and share new video for ‘HOLD ME TIGHT OR DON’T’

The four-piece will return to these shores for an arena tour in March after an intimate, one-off London date in January

Fall Out Boy have announced a new UK tour and shared the video for their latest single, ‘HOLD ME TIGHT OR DON’T’ – watch the clip below.

The four-piece will release their seventh studio album, ‘M A N I A’, on January 19. The band began promoting the new record with its lead single ‘Young and Menace’, which was released back in April.

With ‘M A N I A”s latest single ‘HOLD ME TIGHT OR DON’T’ out today (November 15), Fall Out Boy have shared its accompanying video – watch the new clip below.

Fall Out Boy will return to the UK early next year for a one-off show to celebrate the release of ‘M A N I A’, with the band set to play at London’s Electric Brixton on January 11.

The band will then embark on a wider UK and European arena tour in the spring, kicking off with a date at Birmingham Arena on March 27.

See Fall Out Boy’s forthcoming 2018 UK and EU tour dates below.

January

11 – Electric Brixton, London

March

27 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

29 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

31 – The O2, London

April

3 – Zénith, Paris

4 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam

6 – Max-Schmelling-Halle, Berlin

7 – Mehr! Theater, Hamburg

8 – Zenith, Munich

10 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf

12 – Forest Nationa, Brussels

Tickets for the new UK dates will go on general sale on November 24 at 9am.

UK fans can buy tickets in a special pre-sale on November 22 by pre-ordering ‘M A N I A’, while a subsequent pre-sale for members of Fall Out Boy’s mailing list will take place the following day (November 23).

Last month, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz said that ‘M A N I A’ will “feel manic just by nature of what it’s called.

“I think it’s not all super electronic but maybe it is all pretty aggressive.”