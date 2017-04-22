Fall Out Boy share cryptic video teasing new project

The band seemingly want fans to head to cinemas.

Fall Out Boy have shared a cryptic video that appears to tease some sort of new project.

Sharing the video on their Instagram, the visuals showed a ‘MANIA Entertainment Group’ logo before showing a message: ‘Chicago please silence your cell phones at 11am CST.’

The post was accompanied with a list of cinema locations, pointing to a movie based event. You can see the Instagram post below.

600NorthMichigan9Cicero14CinemarkJolietCinemarkMelroseParkCinemarkWoodridge17CityNorth14Evanston18FordCity14Galewood14LakeInTheHills12RiverEast21ShowPlaceICONatRooseveltCollectionStreetsOfWoodfield20VillageCrossing18WebsterPlace11600NorthMichigan9Block37Cantera17CenturyatStratfordSquareCentury16DeerParkCicero14CinemarkJolietCinemarkMelroseParkCinemarkWoodridge17CityNorth14Crestwood18Evanston18FordCity14Galewood14Hawthorn12HollywoodPalmsCinemaKendall11LakeInTheHills12LakeZurich12Movies10BourbonnaisNewLenox14Niles12NorthbrookCourt14Oakbrook12OakbrookCenter4PictureShowatBloomingdaleCourtRandall15RandhurstVillage12RiverEast21RoundLakeBeach18Showplace16ShowplaceBolingbrook12ShowPlaceICONatRooseveltCollectionSpringHillMallStreetsOfWoodfield20TinseltownUSAVernonHills8VillageCrossing18WebsterPlace11Woodridge18 A post shared by Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Now a Twitter user appears to have caught the teaser in a Chicago movie theatre. ‘Fall Out Boy’ appears on screen before the date ‘4.28.17’, pointing to possible new music from the group later this month. You can see the clip below.

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy’s frontman Patrick Stump recently contributed to the soundtrack of this year’s The Lego Batman Movie.

Stump and his Fall Out Boy bandmates previously contributed to the Ghostbusters soundtrack last year, recording a cover of Ray Parker Jr’s classic theme tune with Missy Elliott.

Earlier this year, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz modelled at New York Fashion Week.

Wentz joined fellow musicians-turned-models Desiigner, Young Thug and Fetty Wap on the catwalk, in an event that Plein termed as ‘Make New York Fashion Week Great Again’ – referring to President Donald Trump‘s victorious campaign slogan.

Wentz sat down with NME late last year around the release of Fall Out Boy’s live concert film, Boys Of Zummer Tour: Live In Chicago.

Wentz agreed that the Chicago show had completed the band’s comeback, saying: “We thought we’d be able to come back and play clubs and theatres, so to be able to come back and play a big outside show was pretty cool, especially in our hometown. It felt like the culmination of a long process.

“To play in front of 25,000 people in your hometown, it’s an intense feeling. We were playing in front of a lot of kids that didn’t know us, about half the crowd were far more familiar with Wiz [Khalifa], so we went out and tried to throw a knockout.”

Fall Out Boy last released an album, ‘American Beauty/American Psycho’, in January 2015.