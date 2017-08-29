A new fan theory is claiming Taylor Swift’s new song is actually about Arya Stark

'Look What You Made Me Do' has been linked to Swift's feuds with some famous pop names - but is it actually littered with GoT references?

An online fan theory has put forward the case that Taylor Swift‘s comeback single is actually about Arya Stark from Game of Thrones.

Swift announced her return late last week with ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, with the official video debuting late on Sunday (August 27).

While some commentators have linked the lyrics of the new song to Swift’s feuds with such figures as Kanye West, Calvin Harris and Katy Perry, one fan theory has suggested that the lyrics of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ could actually be referencing the journey Arya has taken on Game of Thrones.

As Mashable reports, such lyrics as “I don’t like your tilted stage / The role you made me play/ Of the fool” and “I don’t like your kingdom keys / They once belonged to me” could be applied to the trials and tribulations experienced by the Game of Thrones character, with the latter line also potentially referencing Cersei Lannister.

Twitter users have supported this theory, with many drawing attention to the line: “I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined/ I check it once, then I check it twice”. See some examples below.

Meanwhile, Swift’s new song broke two streaming records when it was released last week.