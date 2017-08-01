Fans accuse Jay-Z of ‘using’ Kanye West after Channel 4 documentary

"Kanye > Jay Z"

Channel 4’s documentary about the alleged feud between Jay-Z and Kanye West proved to be a major talking point on Twitter last night (July 31).

Titled Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs Kanye, the documentary purported to reveal “the story behind Jay-Z and Kanye West’s spectacular rise, their creative partnership and their colossal falling out”.

It featured previously unseen footage of the two rappers and interviews with people who have been close to them, though Jay-Z and Kanye did not contribute themselves. Its starting point was the infamous stage rant Kanye West directed at Jay-Z in November, in which he said: “Jay-Z, call me, bruh! You still ain’t call me! Jay-Z, call me! Jay-Z, I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head. Just call me! Talk to me like a man!”

Watch the trailer for the documentary below.

As the documentary aired, many fans tweeted to argue that Kanye came across better than Jay-Z, even calling Jay-Z a “user”.

However, some fans pointed out that if Jay-Z actually did “use” Kanye, it was simply good business. Check out a selection of reactions to the documentary shared on Twitter below.

The documentary is available to watch now in full on More4.