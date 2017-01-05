Fans bemused as Danny Dyer dresses as Amy Winehouse for ‘Lip Sync Battle UK’

'EastEnders' actor takes on Winehouse and Kasabian songs on the Channel 5 miming contest.

Some fans have shared their confusion on Twitter after seeing Danny Dyer dressed as the late Amy Winehouse in previews for this week’s episode of Lip Sync Battle UK.

Footage of the EastEnders actor taking on a Kasabian track on the Channel 5 show has already been released online. Now photos and a TV advert showing Dyer dragged up as Winehouse have been posted too.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I may be tripping…but did I just see Danny Dyer dressed as Amy Winehouse in the adverts?! #WhatWasInMyTea.”

Another said: “Danny Dyer as Amy Winehouse is what we have to look forward to in Brexit Britain.”

Check out a selection of their tweets below.

Dyer previously adopted drag last year for his appearance in Lucy Rose’s ‘Nebraska’ video.

The actor recently said that finding out he is related to royalty was a “complete surprise”. When Dyer featured on the BBC’s genealogy programme Who Do You Think You Are? late last year, his family tree was traced back to Edward III, Thomas Cromwell and William The Conqueror.

He said of his links to the monarchy: “I am royalty. Royalty that’s gone wrong, ain’t I? That’s what happened. I’m fucking royal.”

He competes against Strictly Come Dancing‘s Craig Revel Horwood on Lip Sync Battle UK this Friday (January 6) at 10pm.