Fans compare Lorde’s new song ‘Liability’ to My Chemical Romance

'Once someone tells you, you can't unhear it'

Fans have spoken out about the similarity between Lorde‘s new song ‘Liability’ and My Chemical Romance‘s seminal single ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’. Compare the two tracks below.

After revealing lead single ‘Green Light‘ and announcing that her second album ‘Melodrama’ would be released on 16 June, last night saw Lorde unveil another cut from the record with the song ‘Liability’.

However, many fans have called out what they see as a huge similarity in the melody with that of the lead single and title track from My Chemical Romance’s third album:

Compare the two tracks below: