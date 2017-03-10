Fans compare Lorde’s new song ‘Liability’ to My Chemical Romance

'Once someone tells you, you can't unhear it'
Fans have spoken out about the similarity between Lorde‘s new song ‘Liability’ and My Chemical Romance‘s seminal single ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’. Compare the two tracks below.
After revealing lead single ‘Green Light‘ and announcing that her second album ‘Melodrama’ would be released on 16 June, last night saw Lorde unveil another cut from the record with the song ‘Liability’.
However, many fans have called out what they see as a huge similarity in the melody with that of the lead single and title track from My Chemical Romance’s third album:
Compare the two tracks below:
In an interview with Zane Lowe, Lorde said of the track: “I love the song so much and it feels so starkly truthful to me. And I think everyone knows what that’s like, to just feel like a fucking liability.”
“I’m really proud of this bit of songwriting. I feel like I got somewhere they hadn’t been before, which is always a nice feeling as a songwriter. It’s interesting because I had this realisation that because of my lifestyle and what I do for work there’s going to be a point with every single person around me where I’m gonna be attacks on them in some way. If it is having to give up a little portion of their privacy or their life becoming more difficult or whatever. It was just this moment of sadness and I remember it so vividly.”
She also revealed that it was influenced by listening to ‘Higher’ by Rihanna: “I had a little cry [listening to it] and I was just like, ‘It’s always going to be this way, at some point with everyone it’s going to be this way.’ But the song kind of ended up turning into a bit of a protective talismans for me. I was like, you know what, I’m always gonna have myself so I have to really nurture this relationship and feel good about hanging out with myself and loving myself. And the tone of the melody, the way it kind of falls around, it’s almost like it’s kind of drunk or it sort of leans around, it’s got this hip-hop cadence to it.”
With a number of world festival appearances confirmed, Lorde remains a strong rumour to play Glastonbury 2017.
Lorde