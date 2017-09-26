Printworks responds after tout ‘attack’ causes fans to be charged up to £1,500 in ticket mix-up

The Chemical Brothers will be appearing at the London venue in December

London venue Printworks has responded after fans complained after an ‘attack’ from touts led to them being overcharged for multiple unwanted tickets – some to sum of up to £1,500.

Today at midday, tickets went on sale to the London venue’s ‘OO2’ run of closing shows for 2017, featuring the likes of Chemical Brothers and Richie Hawtin.

“December kicks off with a Printworks debut from one of London’s longest running party brands, Bugged Out!, bringing The Chemical Brothers to London for a headline DJ set,” Printworks told fans in a pre-sale email. “A double-header closing weekend sees the welcome return of Paul Kalkbrenner live on Saturday 9th December, following on from the incredible success of his sold-out show for their Issue 001 closing weekender earlier this year.

“Reaching the big finale on Sunday 10th December, Printworks close their Issue 002 music series with a stand-out event that unites pinnacles of techno from across the globe, hosted by Richie Hawtin’s PLAYdifferently technology brand.”

However, many customers then experienced the purchase page crashing before receiving an error message. Some were then shocked to realise that orders had been processed – but in some cases for multiple tickets that they didn’t order. Some even complained of being charged between £500-£1,500.

Responding to the complaints, Printworks told customers on Twitters: “If you have bought multiple tickets by mistake for December shows please email info@tickettannoy.com. They will be able to issue refunds.”

A Printworks spokesman then told NME: “Unfortunately due to the popularity of the printworks Issue 002 events, today’s on sale has been heavily targeted by fraudulent transactions. This attack has resulted in the automatic payment security failing an above average number of customer transactions.

“Failed customers repeatedly refreshing at the time due to the failure, has also resulted in a number of customers being charged twice for their purchase. We are responding to all customer queries as quickly as possible and any customers that have been charged twice will be refunded. Anyone needing a refund should contact info@tickettannoy.com.”