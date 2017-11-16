Fans are convinced Trent Reznor played a statue on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

The Nine Inch Nails man has even fuelled the rumour mill himself

Fans across the internet are circulating a rumour that Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor played a living statue on this week’s episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The rumour, which began on Reddit, stems from just three-seconds of airtime, in which Larry David, his date and her son all visit a shopping mall, subsequently walking past a living statue street performer.

However, fans suggest that this statue was played by none other than Trent Reznor himself. As Birth.Movies.Death. report, the rumour stems from an April Fools joke by Reznor, in which he posted a mock cover for a fake new Nine Inch Nails album, featuring Sheryl Crow, Justin Timberlake, Chris Martin, Jay-Z, and Bono. On that same cover, Reznor wears the exact same shutter-shades worn by the living statue in Curb.

That would be all, were it not for the fact that Trent Reznor himself acknowledged the rumours, by liking Birth.Movies.Death.‘s tweet referencing them.

Neither Reznor nor Curb Your Enthusiasm have responded officially to the rumours yet.

Curb Your Enthusiasm returned to screens on October 1 after a six-year hiatus.

Carrie Brownstein, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ed Begley Jr will all make guest appearances during the course of the season.

Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad, Elizabeth Perkins, June Diane Raphael and Judge Judy have also been confirmed for the run of new episodes. Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham will have her own multi-episode story arc, too.